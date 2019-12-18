Comcast, CSG sign contract extension

CSG and Comcast have announced a five-year extension to their long-term partnership, continuing with CSG as the provider of billing services for Comcast’s residential broadband, video, home, and voice customers in the US.

Under this extended agreement, CSG will continue to provide billing and customer care support for Comcast’s residential customers.

“We are pleased with this extension, and we look forward to continuing to work with CSG as we deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Rick Rioboli, Chief Information Officer, Comcast Cable.