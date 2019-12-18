SRT Alliance surpasses 300 members

The SRT Alliance, supporting the SRT Open Source Project, has announced that Alibaba Cloud, Internet Initiative Japan, Kiswe, and Red5 Pro have joined the SRT Alliance showing their support of the cross industry adoption of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) Open Source protocol and technology. This brings the total number of SRT Alliance members to more than 300 companies.

SRT, developed and pioneered by Haivision, optimises streaming performance and quality across unpredictable networks with low latency secure streams, royalty free and available on GitHub, SRT, is the fastest growing open source video streaming movement.

“We’ve implemented SRT support at the edge of our network for broadcasters that need to bring in contribution streams in the Alibaba Cloud,” said Glyn Smith, Head of Media and Entertainment Product Solutions, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “By using SRT at the edge, broadcasters can reap the benefits of faster response times and minimal latency while avoiding network congestion.”

“I’m very excited about the powerful combination of SRT and our technology for keeping latency for live streams to the bare minimum, while protecting video quality. SRT reduces latency on first mile ingest, while Red5 Pro allows us to take those streams and distribute them to millions of concurrent viewers with less than 500 milliseconds of end-to-end latency,” said Chris Allen, CEO and Technical Co-founder at Red5 Pro. “This is a game changer for a variety of use cases – from live sports streaming, esports, live gambling to next generation experiences that require interactivity combined with live video.”

“Kiswe’s CloudCast enables broadcasters around the world to create and scale interactive shows through cloud-based production and remote commentary,” said Khee Lee, CMO at Kiswe. “With SRT, we are able to connect different locations with high reliability and low latency, resulting in a seamless end-to-end experience for both broadcasters and viewers alike.”