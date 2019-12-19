beIN Sports acquires Florida Cup 2020 rights

beIN Media Group, the independent global sports and entertainment group, has reached a multi-territory agreement to broadcast the Florida Cup 2020, the sixth edition of Florida’s largest annual sports and music festival.

The tournament will take place in Orlando, Florida, US, between January 15th and 18th 2020, featuring two of Brazil’s biggest teams, Corinthians and Palmeiras, the largest Colombian team, Atlético Nacional and Major League Soccer club New York City FC.

The media rights agreement with Florida Cup LLC will see beIN Sports broadcast all four matches across MENA, Asia, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand. beIN broadcast the 2019 edition in the same markets with the exception of Australia and New Zealand.

The Florida Cup will be hosted at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, the home of Major League Soccer club Orlando City. The tournament acts as a prelude to both the 25th Major League Soccer season, which begins on February 29th, and the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, which start on January 21st and February 4th 2020 respectively. beIN is the rights-holder of Major League Soccer in Asia, Australia and New Zealand and the rights-holder for the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana in MENA, Australia and New Zealand as well as the US and Canada.

Ricardo Villar, CEO Florida Cup, said: “We are thrilled to once again partner with beIN Sports to air the Florida Cup live from Orlando to an international audience in key regions of the world. Together, we continue to draw global attention to the ‘City Beautiful’ and the exciting soccer that is played here every year.”

Jonathan Whitehead, Head of Sports at beIN Sports MENA, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Florida Cup and broadcast this fresh and exciting tournament in multiple territories around the world. beIN Sports is the leading international broadcaster of South American football, so we’re pleased to be able to showcase some of the biggest clubs from Brazil and Colombia ahead of the world-renowned 2020 Copa Libertadores.”