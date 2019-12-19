Man City launches YouTube Kids channel

Manchester City has become the first football club to launch a dedicated channel on YouTube Kids.

The platform will host a range of content, including behind-the-scenes videos and a weekly magazine show titled Xtra Time, in which presenters will discuss City’s week on and off the pitch. The channel will also feature match highlights and short-form content aimed at children under 12.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer for City Football Group, said: “Launching our dedicated football channel on YouTube Kids is an exciting step for us as we continue to explore new and innovative ways to connect with the next generation of City fans. We want to continue to push boundaries beyond our existing platforms to reach new audiences and as YouTube Kids is the number one video platform for children, it feels like the right place to share our content. We strongly believe in creating safe and certified environments for children online and YouTube Kids offers a trusted way for our content to be consumed by the younger generation.”

Cedric Petitpas of YouTube Kids UK added: “We’re excited to see the launch of a kids-dedicated YouTube channel by Manchester City. We know that kids have an enormous appetite for sports-related content and football in particular. Our team craves this type of content that encourages kids to engage with sports, go out and play with their mates.”



In 2017, City became the first Premier League football club to reach one million subscribers on YouTube.