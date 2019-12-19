MultiChoice crashes in South Africa

The financial crisis in Zimbabwe is hurting DTH service MultiChoice. The broadcaster’s DStv-branded service has lost more than 50 per cent of its subscribers. In the quarter-year ending Septemver 30th DStv active subscribers tumbled from 320,000 (in March this year) to just 150,000 in September.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe public relations manager, Elizabeth Dziva, said like other businesses theirs was badly hurt by power outages and the challenging financial conditions in the country.

“MultiChoice Zimbabwe and all its customers have been affected by the power crisis in Zimbabwe. What has been noteworthy is that a large number of customers have taken steps to ensure that they have alternative power sources to enable them to access a range of services, including DStv,” she said.