Netflix producing another He-Man series

Netflix and Mattel Television are producing a new animated series based on the celebrated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise

The CG animated series will reimagine the Masters of the Universe world, with all-new storylines and a fresh take on the iconic characters.

This series, somewhat confusingly, is completely separate from anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation by Kevin Smith, also bound for Netflix, which was announced back in August.

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base. The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them,” commented Fred Soulie, Senior VP of Content Distribution and Business Development at Mattel.