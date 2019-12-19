RTVE’s TV channels for Europe in HD and DVB-S2

From David Del Valle in Madrid
December 19, 2019
RTVE has upgraded its satellite TV channels for the European market with the launch of its flagship channels TVE Internacional and Canal 24 Horas in HD using the DVB-S2 standard.

The Spanish operator will be simulcasting the two channels on Astra and Eutelsat Hot Bird for two and a half months until February 29th so that viewers can make the necessary adjustments to watch their content.

From March 2020, the transmissions will only be made through Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B.


