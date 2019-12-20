DocuBay rolls out 2 week free trial

DocuBay, IN10 Media’s streaming service tailored for documentary viewing and discovery, has announced a seasonal 14-day free trial for non-members, along with new titles released for the holiday season across the globe. The users can avail the free trial immediately on Android and iOS app.

The new ‘OneTribe’ DocuBay members will have access to the platform’s premium library of international documentaries from 100+ countries, spanning a variety of categories, encompassing diverse human experiences, opinions, and narratives. The platform’s intuitive interface makes the discovery of films easy through specially-curated categories called ‘Bays’, including NatureBay, AdventureBay, TravelBay, CultureBay, ScienceBay and more. DocuBayhas just added an exclusive ‘ChristmasBay’ for viewers to trace the origin of the holiday and discover the story behind the birth of Jesus Christ. ChristmasBay features a number of documentaries that cover places mentioned in the Bible and were key in the rise of Christianity. The premium catalogue also comprises of select titles in 4K.

Akul Tripathi, CEO DocuBay, commented: “DocuBay thrives on creating various avenues to engage with audiences on a regular basis. The 14-Day Free Trial is an opportunity for us to interact with different types of viewers and for them to sample our premium content library.” On the special ChristmasBay, he further added, “We highlight and launch films from topics that are trending globally and even relevant to a specific region. A lot of research and user behaviour trends are worked upon to provide content that resonates irrespective of the time and place across age groups. ChristmasBay is yet another exclusive offering for our global audience.”