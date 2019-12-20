Eurosport nets multi-market Wimbledon return

Eurosport has strengthened its tennis offering by striking a new four-year deal to show the Wimbledon tournament in 11 European markets from 2020.

Eurosport, Discovery’s premium sports brand, has secured exclusive live rights to the event in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the first time, and renewed its agreement in a further nine territories – Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Sweden – from 2020 until 2023.

Commenting on the partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which stages The Championships, Andrew Georgiou, President Eurosport and Global Sports Rights and Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “Our commitment to tennis, and its fans, is further strengthened by the addition of exclusive Wimbledon coverage in Czech Republic and Slovakia and the long-term renewal in nine more markets.

“Eurosport has a proud heritage screening the greatest events on the tennis calendar, with fans recognising our experience in delivering the best storytelling told through the best experts and innovative use of technology. Recent results show that our multi-screen content strategy is driving video and streaming growth for our tennis coverage, engaging and growing audiences on all platforms and all screens,” he added.

Mick Desmond, Commercial & Media Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, welcomed the enhanced partnership with Eurosport: “Europe is a key market for The Championships and we are delighted that Eurosport’s exceptional coverage of Wimbledon will continue to be broadcast from 2020 onwards.”

During 2019, Eurosport experienced significant growth in digital viewership for its Grand Slam coverage, with a 20 per cent increase in unique views via its online streaming service, the Eurosport Player, compared to 2018.

In 2020, Eurosport will continue to present the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and US Open in more than 50 markets and will screen every available singles and doubles match from each Grand Slam tournament. In addition to its comprehensive Grand Slam coverage, Eurosport has the exclusive long-term rights to ATP Tour coverage in France and Russia, plus Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.