France: Canal+ launching Premier League digital channel

Canal+, the French pay-TV broadcaster, is launching a digital channel dedicated to English Premier League football, as well as a seperate channel focussed on French rugby union.

Both channels go live on the MyCanal streaming service on December 26th. The channels will be available to Canal+ Sport subscribers at no additional cost



Christophe Pinard-Legry, marketing and commercial director for Vivendi-owned Canal+, confirmed the news in an interview with daily L’Equipe newspaper.

“Our subscribers were asking to consume sport differently. The Canal+ channels, with programming that covers cinema, entertainment series and sport, did not allow fans of rugby or English football to find their content,” commented Pinard-Legry. “We are therefore changing the way in which we present and broadcast [competitions] by presenting them by competition on MyCanal.”