IMAX tops $1bn during 2019

With two trading weeks of the year still to be accounted for, giant cinema screen business IMAX says it has already achieved $1.035 billion in box office receipts. The revenues translate into the highest-grossing year ever for IMAX.

The final two weeks will see big cash continue to flow courtesy of the latest Star Wars episode.

“In an entertainment landscape where people enjoy more choice than ever, demand for The IMAX Experience around the world has never been greater,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Fans worldwide are increasingly seeking out immersive entertainment experiences and IMAX is uniquely positioned to deliver through our technology, scale, and powerful relationships with world-class creators.”

IMAX says its globally diverse slate of Hollywood and local language blockbusters lifted the company to several new records in 2019, including its highest-grossing year ever for international, China, and local language films, as well as several record-breaking openings worldwide.

Significant milestones include:

Record International Box Office (excluding China): $368.6 million

Record Local Language Box Office: $124.3 million

Record Box Office in China: $341 million

Record Box Office in 22 countries and territories year to date, including China, India, Japan, France, Germany and more

IMAX added that it had scored its best-ever opening weekend worldwide and highest-grossing release in China with Avengers: Endgame. The company also achieved its number-one and two highest-grossing local language releases in China with Wandering Earth and Ne Zha, respectively. In Japan, the Company had its highest-grossing release with Bohemian Rhapsody and highest-grossing local language release with Weathering With You.