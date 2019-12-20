Ofcom: 3m UK homes can access full-fibre broadband

Nearly 3 million UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband, Ofcom’s latest data on broadband and mobile availability shows.

Ofcom’s annual Connected Nations report analyses the availability of broadband and mobile services across the UK and its nations. This year’s report highlights further progress from industry in rolling out their networks, with the availability of full-fibre increasing by 67 per cent and all four mobile networks launching 5G.

The report also reveals more work is needed to improve services in rural areas, where some customers experience slower speeds than those in towns and cities.

The report shows:

Broadband availability

Three million homes now have access to full-fibre broadband (10 per cent), offering the fastest, most reliable connections. This is an increase of 67 per cent compared to last year.

95 per cent of homes can access superfast broadband (offering download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s).

More than half of homes (53 per cent) can now get ultrafast broadband (offering download speeds of at least 300 Mbit/s).

An estimated 155,000 UK properties (0.5 per cent) are unable to receive a decent broadband connection (offering download speeds of at least 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbit/s). This has fallen significantly from 677,000 last year (2 per cent), due to the availability of high-speed, ‘fixed wireless’ broadband services. The majority of these properties are in rural areas.

Mobile coverage