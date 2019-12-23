South Africa merges key regulators

Three South African media regulators are to be merged, according to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

There will be a new name, and ICASA (the Independent Communications Authority), the Film and Publication Board (FBP) and ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) will be affected.

No date was given for the implementation, but the Minister told journalists that she wanted to eliminate repetition and redundancy in the sphere of regulation.

“The department (of communications & digital technologies) will develop a model for smart regulation, which will include the amalgamation of ICASA, the FPB and ZADNA and explore new funding mechanisms for the new regulator,” the minister added.