Doctor Who favourite BritBox Xmas content

BritBox, the SVoD service from the BBC and ITV, has revealed the most streamed content over the Christmas period.

Tracking subscriber habits from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day (December 24th-26th), it quickly became apparent that the most streamed series was Doctor Who Classic. In the first 24 hours of its availability on the service, fans flocked to stream the 600+ episode collection, outstripping the popularity of other series by almost 20:1.

Social media quickly became awash with appreciation for the offering; the first time this robust a collection of Doctor Who Classic has been available to stream in the UK.

“Damn it, thanks to BritBox_UK and its app permitting me to watch classic #DoctorWho on my phone in bed, I may never sleep again,” said one fan.

“We are so glad that subscribers are enjoying our fantastic Doctor Who Classic collection; the first of its kind available to stream in the UK,” remarked Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD. “There has never been a better reason to miss a few nights’ sleep!”