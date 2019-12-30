Freeview hit by winter weather

Thousands of Freeview viewers across the UK have reported a loss of signal – which the free-to-air DTT broadcaster has blamed on adverse weather conditions.

In a statement on its website, Freeview said: “Current high pressure weather conditions across the UK can cause picture break up or loss of channels for some viewers. If you are affected please do not retune your TV, as reception will improve with the weather”.

“At the moment, it looks as though these conditions may continue throughout the week. Viewers experiencing difficulty can still watch live and on-demand TV through players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on an internet connected Freeview Play TV or one that has players available to view. Alternatively viewers can live stream shows via the Freeview mobile app,” Freeview added.

The area of high pressure is mostly present in the south of the UK and is forecast to extend into Western Europe. It isn’t the pressure itself that causes interference with TV signals, but the presence of atmospheric temperature inversion, according to the BBC.

Freeview grants access to a number of FTA channels including those from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV.