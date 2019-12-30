WWE prepares for BT Sport bow

At the stroke of midnight on December 31st, WWE will sever its 30 year relationship with Sky, and make its UK debut on BT Sport the very next day.

BT Sport is wasting no time in showcasing its newest asset, with a whole morning of New Year’s Day programming on the BT Sport 1 channel dedicated to WWE – including specials on popular superstars Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch, a look back at Wrestlemania legendary moments, as well as No Filter, BT Sport’s exclusive show that will see the No Filter crew provide fans with a unique behind-the-scenes look at the November 2019 WWE Live event tour

BT Sport will air RAW and SmackDown exclusively live every week, as well as NXT.

BT’s managing director of content and strategy, Andy Haworth, said: “We are incredibly excited by our new partnership with WWE. It is the most successful sports entertainment brand in the world, with a rich, fun and colourful history, loved by fans across the UK and Ireland. This is a brilliant addition for our customers and we can’t wait to get going in January.”

Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE senior vice president and group general manager, added: “We are pleased to begin an exciting new chapter for WWE in the region as we join BT Sport’s innovative offering and impressive portfolio of premium sports content.”