BBC gave half a million audience tickets in 2019

With over a thousand BBC shows that include a studio audience each year, the BBC says it is the largest provider of free television and radio tickets in the UK and offers audiences the opportunity to apply for free tickets to attend numerous events across the UK. Tickets are allocated at random or on a first come first serve basis to ensure a fair selection process.

The top ten most popular shows for audience tickets in 2019 were:

Strictly Come Dancing

Later… With Jools Holland

Radio 2 In Concert

BBC At The Edinburgh Festival

A Question Of Sport

All Round To Mrs Browns

Mrs Browns Boys

The News Quiz

Seven Worlds, One Planet Screening

Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas said: “Hailing from Merseyside it means so much to us that people can come from all over the country to watch Strictly, and of course when we are in the grand surroundings of the Blackpool Ballroom for the episode filmed there once a year. Strictly is such an exciting programme to be a part of, and our live audiences really help to keep us all buzzing on set.”

Tony Hall, BBC Director General, added: “The BBC belongs to all of us, so it’s great to see so many people from right across the UK getting involved in our shows this year. We’ve got more brilliant entertainment lined up in every part of the country next year, so we look forward to seeing many more people taking part.”