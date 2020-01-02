Hasbro completes £2.9bn eOne acquisition

Hasbro, the US toy and entertainment company, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Canadian multinational entertainment company Entertainment One (eOne). The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately £2.9 billion (€3.4bn).

“We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”

Darren Throop, president and chief executive officer of eOne, will report to Goldner. In addition, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president, family & brands, Steve Bertram, president, film & television, and Chris Taylor, global president, music, will also be joining Hasbro, reporting to Throop.

Hasbro is home to brands including My Little Pony, Transformers, Power Rangers and Nerf. The acquisition of eOne adds the likes of Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom to its roster – among many more.