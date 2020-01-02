McCann doc most watched Netflix UK 2019 release

Netflix UK has shared the top 10 most watched shows on its platform in 2019, revealing that The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a documentary focusing on the infamous missing child case from 2007, tops the list.

Just behind the documentary was Michael Bay’s action film, 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, which only went live on the platform on December 13th.

The Witcher, the big budget fantasy series fronted by Henry Cavill, also earnt a high spot (fourth) on the list despite an even later release on December 20th.

There were also places for much-publicised Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman, and the third season of the global hit Stranger Things.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, season three of The Crown, starring Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman and Charles Dance did not make the list, despite being nominated for several Golden Globe awards.