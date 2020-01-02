Over a third of Spain set for DTT switch in Feb

Six out of 17 Spanish Regions (Comunidades Autónomas) will complete the DTT migration (which starts on February 10th) by March 3rd.

Aragón, País Vasco, Castilla y León, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucía will start the migration in February and release the 700 MHz band to be used by 5G operators.

The General Director of Telecommunications, Roberto Sánchez, confirmed to news agency EFE the migration plans and added that on June 30th all DTT migration in the country will be completed.

In March the auction for 5G licences in the country will take place, and the Administration is set to approve a new regulatory framework in the coming weeks.