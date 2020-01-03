Apple TV+ content deal with ex-HBO chief Plepler

Richard Plepler, who left his position as HBO’s chief executive in February 2019 after spending 27 years working for the premium US broadcaster, has signed a five year exclusive deal to create content for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Plepler recently launched a new production company, Eden Productions, which will create TV series, documentaries and movies for Apple’s SVoD service.

Speaking to the New York Times, Plepler said: “It was instantaneously clear to me that I had a wonderful and very privileged run at HBO and I wasn’t going to be able to duplicate that again. And I didn’t want to try to duplicate that again. It felt very clear to me that I just wanted to do my own thing.”

During his time at HBO, the network developed a number of award-winning series including Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Veep and Big Little Lies.

“I thought that Apple was the right idea very quickly, just because it was embryonic enough that I thought maybe, you know, I could make a little contribution there,” Plepler added.