Apple TV+ content deal with ex-HBO chief Plepler

January 3, 2020
Richard Plepler, who left his position as HBO’s chief executive in February 2019 after spending 27 years working for the premium US broadcaster, has signed a five year exclusive deal to create content for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Plepler recently launched a new production company, Eden Productions, which will create TV series, documentaries and movies for Apple’s SVoD service.

Speaking to the New York Times, Plepler said: “It was instantaneously clear to me that I had a wonderful and very privileged run at HBO and I wasn’t going to be able to duplicate that again. And I didn’t want to try to duplicate that again. It felt very clear to me that I just wanted to do my own thing.”

During his time at HBO, the network developed a number of award-winning series including Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Veep and Big Little Lies.

“I thought that Apple was the right idea very quickly, just because it was embryonic enough that I thought maybe, you know, I could make a little contribution there,” Plepler added.


