Game of Thrones most pirated show of 2019

Game of Thrones once again earned the dubious honour of being the most-pirated show on TV in 2019, with millions of downloads per week during its eighth and final season, according to BitTorrent data reported by TorrentFreak.

Game of Thrones, which took a break in 2018, was also the most pirated show in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

Second place went to HBO/Sky mini-series Chernobyl, and third place went to live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which is exclusive to Disney+ (and is tipped as a ‘top contender’ to be the most pirated show of 2020).

Completing the top 10 were The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, The Walking Dead (which dropped a few places compared to previous years) and Rick and Morty, along with DC Comics trio Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.