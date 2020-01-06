Sky picks up five Golden Globe Awards

Sky took home five Golden Globe Awards for its original and acquired content at the January 5th ceremony. Leading the charge was Chernobyl, the Sky original drama, co-produced with HBO, which has received two Golden Globe wins: ‘Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie’ for Stellan Skarsgard.

Aside from originals, across the portfolio, Sky has seen a further three wins for acquired content:

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama – Brian Cox for Succession

Best TV Series – Drama – Succession

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky said: “We’re delighted that Chernobyl has won two Golden Globes, alongside deserved wins for Succession and The Loudest Voice. These awards highlight Sky’s reputation as the place where you can find the best homegrown and international TV all in one place.”

These nominations follow a record breaking awards year for Sky originals including 4 BAFTAs for original drama Patrick Melrose as part of a record haul of 9 BAFTAS this year; 2 RTS Award wins for Save Me and 10 Emmy awards for Chernobyl including 3 from the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards and 7 from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Sky will also more than double its investment in original drama and comedy over the next five years, through Sky Studios. Sky recently announced its intention to invest in building a new 32-acre, state-of-the-art TV and film studio at Elstree, just north of London, home to the world-renowned Elstree Studio. Expected to be built by 2022, Sky Studios Elstree will house 14 sound stages and create 2000 new jobs.