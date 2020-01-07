Amazon Fire TV surpasses 40m+ users; expands features

Amazon has revealed that its Fire TV service now has over 40 million active users globally, with customers having access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, Alexa skills and more.

Meanwhole, Amazon has announced that by year end a new Fire TV Edition that’s capable of powering soundbars and being integrated into vehicles, plus versions designed for operators and certified solution providers, will roll out.

“At CES 2017, we announced the first Fire TV Edition smart TV. Now, just three years later, Fire TV Edition has grown into a worldwide program which will include more than 150 Fire TV Edition models across more than ten countries by the end of the year,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. “Our expanded Fire TV Edition program provides companies with the services and tools they need to bring Fire TV to more categories and more screens.”

Since 2017, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Edition program each year to bring new features and services to partners. In 2018, Amazon and Best Buy announced an initiative to bring Fire TV Edition TVs to customers in the US and Canada, and to date, they have sold millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

“Over the past year, Best Buy has sold millions of Fire TV Edition smart TVs on BestBuy.com, in our stores and as a third-party seller on Amazon.com. We’ve enjoyed working with the Amazon team to bring these high-quality TVs and the incredible Fire TV experience to our customers,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Vice President of Merchandising, Best Buy.

Following the success of Fire TV Edition smart TVs with Best Buy, Amazon announced plans to expand internationally, bringing the next generation of Fire TV Edition devices to customers in the UK, Germany, Austria, Ireland and India. In 2019, more than 50 Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars have launched from global brands like Grundig, JVC, Onida and Anker and retailers like Best Buy, Currys PC World and MediaMarktSaturn (coming 2020). Amazon will continue its international expansion with more brands launching Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the US, UK, Canada, India, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Mexico in the coming year.