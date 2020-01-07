CBA: US Spectrum sale could top $50bn

New Street Research, in a note to investors, states that the planned auction of C-band spectrum over the US could “conservatively” reach $50 billion (€44.7bn).

The analysts use as its benchmark a recent auction of similar bandwidth in Taiwan which “blew away expectations” says New Street.

The Taiwanese bid reached a new record of $0.51 per Megahertz pop, which New Street analyst Vivek Stalam was 10 cents above the previous high price achieved in Italy in 2018.

New Street’s advice to investors is to “BUY” Intelsat shares, for example, and places a target price on Intelsat of $34 per share. Intelsat’s share price was $7.35 on January 6th.

The firm’s guidance is that Taiwan’s auction prices achieved are supportive of the US auction probable values.