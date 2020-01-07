E-Vision taps Synamedia for OTT services

January 7, 2020
Synamedia has announced that E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, has selected the Infinite platform, powered by Synamedia’s video network technologies, for its new multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service. The platform is already live in Egypt and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia. Additional markets will follow in due course.

E-Vision’s new, fully managed, multi-tenant cloud-based service provides operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with a state-of-the-art platform to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services. It complements E-Vision’s existing content and channel licensing business, which spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as over 550+ TV channels.

E-Vision currently offers telcos, ISPs, and other OTT providers a comprehensive and secure turnkey OTT platform for linear TV and VoD services.

E-Vision’s customers can customise the Infinite UI to give each service its own distinct look and feel. The platform includes cloud DVR and supports advanced content aggregation, search and recommendations for a highly personalized user experience proven to drive viewer engagement. Additional supported features include pay-TV, SVoD and AVoD business models and the pre-integrated Evergent Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform for comprehensive subscriber management and frictionless billing.

By selecting Synamedia as the end-to-end provider, E-Vision has also deployed market-leading video network technologies including private CDN platform. The complete glass-to-glass video network portfolio is capable of continually reducing latencies at every stage of the workflow – from the encoding through to the CDN and player – ensuring that E-Vision’s growing roster of OTT customers can provide a reliable, massively scalable, high-quality viewing experience with no buffering.

“We have worked closely with Synamedia’s talented teams to develop and roll out E-Vision’s new multi-tenant OTT comprehensive service. The Infinite platform is secure and capable of a full end-to-end solution which would guarantee our clients a top-notch, scalable and cost-efficient service,” said Humaid Rashid Sahoo, E-Vision CEO.

“With its new multi-tenant OTT service, E-Vision is pioneering a new approach to OTT services – one that we believe is the shape of things to come. With such intense competition in the OTT space, a shared video platform makes sense for many operators. Using our scalable, highly reliable, cloud-based platform, E-Vision liberates its OTT customers from worrying about the underlying technology and lets them focus instead on building a sustainable, profitable business faster,” added Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO.


