WWE drives USA Network to #1 in key demos

WWE helped make USA Network the #1 cable entertainment network in key demos for 2019. WWE Monday Night Raw was the #1 cable entertainment programme on Monday nights and the #1 most social primetime series in all of television. Straight Up Steve Austin was the #1 unscripted cable series for men (18-49, 25-54) and Miz & Mrs was the #1 returning unscripted show on USA Network.

Network #1s

#1 Cable Entertainment Network P18-49 (3rd consecutive year)

#1 Cable Entertainment Network P25-54 (2nd consecutive year)

Source: Cable Entertainment Ranks: Nielsen, 12/31/18-12/29/19

Television #1s

#1 Cable Entertainment Program on Mondays: WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW

#1 Most Social Primetime Series (all television): WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW

#1 VOD Cable Unscripted Series: CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST

#1 New Unscripted Cable Series for Men (18-49, 25-54): STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN

USA #1s

#1 New Series (Scripted or Unscripted): TEMPTATION ISLAND

#1 New Drama: TREADSTONE

#1 Returning Drama: QUEEN OF THE SOUTH

#1 New Unscripted: TEMPTATION ISLAND

#1 Returning Unscripted: MIZ & MRS.

Source: Nielsen, P18-49 L7

Cable Entertainment Ranks:

Nielsen, 12/31/18-12/29/19 & 01/01/18-12/30/18; L+7 through 12/15/19 blended with L+3 through 12/26/19 and L+SD through 12/29/19; Mo-Su 8p-11p; Includes ad-supported cable entertainment networks that air in 100% of the daypart

Television #1s:

WWE Monday Night Raw Social: Nielsen Social, 1/1-12/10/19, M-Su 8p-10:59p, excludes sports events

WWE Monday Night Raw on Mondays: Nielsen 12/30/18-12/29/19, Monday 8p-11p, all Ad Supported Cable Entertainment programs, 5+ telecasts

Chrisley Knows Best: Rentrak, Jan-Oct 2019, total transactions

Straight Up Steve Austin: Nielsen L3 (000), 12/30/18-11/19/19, M-Su 6p-12a, 6+ telecasts

USA #1s:

Temptation Island, Treadstone, Queen of the South, Miz & Mrs.: Nielsen P18-49 L7 (000) 12/30/18-12/3/19. Chrisley Knows Best: Rentrak, Jan-Oct 2019, total transactions