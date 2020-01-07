WWE drives USA Network to #1 in key demos

WWE helped make USA Network the #1 cable entertainment network in key demos for 2019. WWE Monday Night Raw was the #1 cable entertainment programme on Monday nights and the #1 most social primetime series in all of television. Straight Up Steve Austin was the #1 unscripted cable series for men (18-49, 25-54) and Miz & Mrs was the #1 returning unscripted show on USA Network.
