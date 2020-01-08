ATSC 3.0 set for 2020 boost

The first US consumer television receivers equipped with NEXTGEN TV capabilities are coming to retail stores later in 2020, with the announcements at CES 2020 from the biggest names in the TV industry launching 20 ATSC 3.0-enabled TV models. The introductions by LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony mirror the initial nationwide rollout of NEXTGEN TV service, powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard, planned for more than 60 markets across the US.
International, non-profit voluntary digital television standards organisation ATSC has released a Guide to ATSC 3.0 at CES, which will be handed out to showgoers at ATSC’s first-ever CES exhibit floor booth (#11329 in Central Hall). Leading participants in the booth include ATSC sponsors Pearl TV and the Phoenix Model Market, Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, Gaian Solutions, and Sony.
“Developed by hundreds of consumer technology and broadcasting experts across the globe, the ATSC 3.0 suite of standards has the capability to easily deliver 4K Ultra HDTV signals to give viewers access to more 4K content – along with a host of other features comprising NEXTGEN TV,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland.
ATSC sponsors Pearl TV with the Phoenix Model Market, Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, Gaian Solutions, and Sony are offering examples of NEXTGEN TV technologies at the ATSC booth in Central Hall:
“Viewers in South Korea have been enjoying 4K video and immersive audio delivered via ATSC 3.0 since 2017 and a number of US broadcasters are already on-the-air with NEXTGEN TV. Many more channels in the US are expected to sign on as the spectrum repack is completed and stations work cooperatively to launch this revolutionary new service while also preserving current digital TV broadcasts. With a focus on the Top 40 Nielsen markets and more than 20 additional cities, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 70 per cent of the US population over the next year,” Noland explained.
To take advantage of the growth in Internet-delivered content, ATSC 3.0 suggests it is the first broadcast standard built on an Internet Protocol backbone and it promises to deliver new choices through both over-the-air broadcasts and broadband connections.
“CES is just the beginning of NEXTGEN TV for the consumer technology industry. And I know we will be back next year with even more stations on the air offering a growing list of new NEXTGEN TV features and welcoming news of even more receivers to be introduced for viewers,” Noland said.
