Eleven Sports scores Spanish Super Cup in Poland & Portugal

Eleven Sports will bring exclusive coverage of the Spanish Super Cup to fans in Poland and Portugal this week.

The tournament will see Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia in action at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Valencia take on Real Madrid in the tournament opener on January 8th, with Barcelona up against Atletico Madrid on January 9th. The winners then meet in the final on January 12th.

Danny Menken, Group Managing Director, Eleven Sports, said: “The Super Cup is bringing together LaLiga’s top teams for what promises to be three strong match-ups. It’s a great way to kick off a top-quality calendar of football for Eleven fans in 2020.”