Euro 2020 on beIN France

UEFA and beIN, the global sports and entertainment group, have announced a major media rights agreement that will see beIN Sports broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 football championships in France.

The deal further strengthens and extends the existing relationship between UEFA and beIN, with beIN recently securing the majority of the UEFA Champions League matches for the 2021-2024 seasons in France. More broadly, beIN is also the long-term trusted partner of UEFA in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), being the exclusive broadcaster of both UEFA’s major club competitions – the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League – as well as the UEFA Nations League and all European qualifiers for EURO 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020 will be the 16th UEFA European Championship and marks the 60th anniversary of the European Championship competition. The much-anticipated tournament will be held in 12 cities in 12 European countries from June 12th to July 12th 2020.

Fresh on the back of beIN’s recent UEFA Champions League win and its proposed exclusive distribution agreement with Canal+ (announced last month), beIN’s new deal with UEFA reaffirms beIN Sports’ position as one of the major sports broadcaster in France. France are the current World Champions and are the favourites to win Euro 2020, and fans across the country will be able to watch all 51 live EURO 2020 matches on beIN Sports, with 28 matches on a fully exclusive basis. The deal covers linear and digital output, and includes all highlights, near-live and on-demand clips, draw and other support programming.

beIN Sports France’s catalogue now includes the majority of French domestic football this season, major European football leagues (including LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Süper Lig), major US sports coverage (including the NBA, the NFL and MLB), outstanding tennis (Wimbledon, ATP Cup, WTA circuit, Davis Cup and Fed Cup), rugby (European Rugby Cups) and handball (Men’s French National League, European Champions League, Women’s World Championships 2019, Men’s Euro 2020) offerings, and the entirety of the FIFA World Cup 2022.