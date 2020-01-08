Expanded support for HDR10+ ecosystem

HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, a joint venture of 20th Century Fox, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics has revealed that the total number of adopters has increased to 94. New partners, such as VIZIO and GooglePlay have added support of HDR10+ on their products. The organisation also announced new advances to the HDR10+ Logo and Certification programme, including specification updates to accommodate DisplayPort and AV1.

HDR10+ is an enhanced version of HDR10 that leverages dynamic metadata to maximise the black level and peak brightness of every scene and frame on displays. The result is an image that more closely represents the original creative intent of directors. The HDR10+ Technologies Certification and Logo programme makes it easy for consumers to find devices, content and services that deliver this high quality HDR viewing experience.

With VIZIO now adding support for HDR10+ technology to their UHD TV lineup, reach of HDR10+ expands notably. “VIZIO is committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to the consumer, regardless of the format,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “Adding HDR10+ capability to the roster of HDR signals we already support means our customers will have the best viewing experience possible when they play HDR content on their VIZIO SmartCast TV.”

GooglePlay Movies & TV, a major UHD OTT distributor, will support HDR10+ for its UHD titles. Consumers will be able to enjoy a superior UHD experience with content from major Studios in 2020. The HDR10+ UHD Blu-ray slate continues to grow with titles available in HDR10+ such as, X-Men: Dark Phoenix from 20th Century Fox, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw from Universal, and IT: Chapter Two from Warner Bros. HDR10+ content mastering is currently supported by major post production companies such as Deluxe, Giant Interactive and Pixelogic.

In addition, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi have also announced support of HDR10+ on their mobile devices. Consumers are able to enjoy their favourite shows and movies in HDR10+ as well as capture HDR10+ content with camera then share through YouTube. Viewers are also able to enjoy HDR10+ video across a range of compatible mobile devices and TVs.

Support of HDR10+ also includes AV Receivers to enhance the home theater viewing environment from brands such as Onkyo and Pioneer. “We welcome that the HDR10+ feature is expanded to support AV Receiver.” said Kenji Miyagi, President of Onkyo & Pioneer. “We plan to support HDR10+ on our future products, which we believe helps consumers enjoy a premium experience.”

The HDR10+ Logo and Certification programme has expanded support for even more next generation technologies. Announced at IFA, 8K display certification is now available for HDR10+, which brings the technology to even greater display resolutions and includes high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1. In addition, the HDR10+ specification has added DisplayPort connectivity.

Finally, The Alliance for Open Media has published an Implementation Note for HDR10+ support with the AV1 encoding standard.