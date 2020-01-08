Francis leaving Sky

Barney Francis, the former head of Sky Sports and current chief executive of Sky’s Future Sport division, will leave the pay-TV broadcaster later this year.

Francis took on his current role in May 2019 following Comcast’s acquisition of Sky. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Sky Sports, having taken over from Vic Wakeling in 2009. He first joined Sky back in 1996, performing various production roles.

In a Twitter post, Sky’s group chief executive Jeremy Darroch said: “During his time at Sky, Barney has transformed Sky Sports, building a world-class team and leaving a fantastic legacy. We wish him the very best from us for the future.”

Francis commented: “I’ve been privileged to work for this great company for more than two decades. It’s been the stuff of dreams for a guy who grew up as a sports-nut. Yet the time is right to move on to new adventures in a changing world. I leave with thanks for the support of all our customers who have enjoyed Sky Sports during my time, and of course my colleagues and friends who I will miss greatly.”

The official date of Francis’ departure is not yet known.