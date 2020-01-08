Nowo now on Android TV

Customers of Portuguese cable TV operator Nowo can now access services without the need for a proprietary set-top box.

Thanks to the Nowo TV app, it is now possible to watch live TV channels via smartphones, TV sets and Android boxes, as well as on PCs, iPhones and iPads.

Automatic recordings of the last 7 days stored in the STB are also accessible in the Nowo application, as well as the Video Club service.

The Nowo TV app was available for smartphones since 2017. Now, through the iOS operating system, the application provides Chromecast and AirPlay streaming functionality, allowing users to access content from the mobile device to the TV via Wi-Fi.

The monthly subscription to Nowo starts from €27.50 per month and includes 140 TV channels and 120 Mbps internet access.

Nowo, recently acquired by Spain’s MásMóvil, said that the novelty represents one of the innovation and enhanced customer experience initiatives planned for 2020.