Over 500m hours consumed on ITV Hub in 2019

ITV’s Hub generated over 500 million hours of viewer consumption throughout 2019, a 13 per cent increase year on year, with Love Island the on-demand platform’s most popular programme across catch up and simulcast.

The new figures follow the Hub last year securing more than 30 million registered users, surpassing a target it had hit to reach by 2021.

The platform also reveals its top five shows based on overall consumption, with entertainment, soap and sport genres peaking high in audience engagement figures. Love Island’s fifth series generated the largest audience consumption, followed by Coronation Street, Emmerdale, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of and the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Good Morning Britain meanwhile ranks the second most consumed show on simulcast only (behind Love Island), while The Only Way Is Essex, which this year celebrates its tenth year, remains popular across catch up, in fifth place.

The Hub is available to viewers across 28 different platforms, with connected TV now the most used.

Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products, ITV, said “Reaching this figure demonstrates that not only do viewers love both the Hub’s content and using the service, but that it has evolved to seamlessly allow mass surges in viewing on simulcast and on-demand and in doing so has established itself as one of the biggest video on demand platforms in the UK.”