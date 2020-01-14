Deloitte: FAANGs may replace football’s TV money

Deloitte’s annual report on football finances says traditional TV money is slowing down but the FAANGs waiting in the wings offer the chance that media revenues could be maintained.

“International interest may continue to drive growth in the short- to medium-term, but unless there is a change in competitive dynamics, mature domestic markets will likely make it hard to achieve the double-digit growth rates of previous cycles.”

The accountancy firm says following the interest of the likes of BT and Deutsche Telekom in pay-TV rights, the next ‘set of players’ are waiting to take the field: the FAANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) to drive future growth. Amazon recently acquired a package of broadcast rights of the Premier League – it also has Champions League rights in Germany.

Deloitte suggests the competitive dynamics of the market might also lead clubs to go further with their own OTT offers – La Liga TV has just launched on the Sky platform in the UK.

In the league of financial winners Barcelona came first, the fist club to exceed €800m revenue. Between them the 20 highest earning football clubs in the world generated a record €9.3 billion, an 11 per cent increase on 2018.

The firm says likely pressure on TV revenues will see to look at other areas including the brand value of leading players – Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than Barcelona and Real Madrid combined.