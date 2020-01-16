Sky Mobile launches 5G

UK MVNO Sky Mobile has launched 5G connectivity on its network effective immediately, with the operator claiming it offers great value to new and existing customers, as it is available free for any customer on Sky’s free loyalty programme, Sky VIP.

It will initially be available in 20 cities and towns across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Leeds, with plans to roll out to a total of 50 UK destinations by summer 2020.

“We’re excited to be launching superfast 5G on the award-winning Sky Mobile network, and even more excited to be offering it free to all Sky VIP customers,” declared Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile. “Sky Mobile is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a faster mobile connection and great value.”

Paolo Pescatore, Tech Media & Teleco Analyst at PP Foresight, said the move reinforces the UK’s position as one of the most competitive markets in the world. “5G represents a significant opportunity for Sky to steal market share given its innovative mobile features (especially Watch) and breadth of content. Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps is a great feature that strongly resonates with its customers. However, consumer demand for 5G is unproven and the business model is unclear. Making it available for free to Sky VIP is shrewd, helping increase loyalty among its base. While, it feels like a retention play, mobile offers Sky plentiful opportunities for growth. In the future, expect to see Sky (through Comcast) to work more closely with its network partner O2 given the growing importance of connectivity combined with content.”

To get 5G, customers need a 5G-ready phone and to be in a 5G coverage area. They can then add on 5G to their current Sky Mobile plan.