Survey: 96% football fans want personalised TV channels

A recent survey of UK football fans revealed there is a significant appetite for personalised TV channels, with audiences willing to pay extra for access for content tailored to their favourite football team.

The Future of TV Market Demand November 2019 showed that 96 per cent of viewers would use a personalised channel if offered by TV broadcasters. Survey respondents were also prepared to pay an extra £14.30 per month for a personalised channel on top of their existing TV subscription.

“Those passionate about their team, and who already regularly watch highlights online, are willing to pay the highest price,” the report stated.

Video virtualisation company Linius Technologies has developed a cloud-based personalised channel capability that enables subscribers to compile select footage from a broadcaster’s entire video library, to create their own hyper-personalised channels.

Reacting to the research, Linius CEO Chris Richardson said “the survey showed the potential for more than £100 million in new recurring revenue available to broadcasters when personalized channels are integrated into a service offering.”

Linius has successfully deployed personalised capabilities across multiple sports globally, including football/soccer, racing and basketball to name a few.

The survey also revealed that of respondents that were not going to renew their subscription, 77 per cent of viewers said they were more likely to renew if the broadcaster offered personalized channels.

“Subscription media services have conditioned viewers to pay a small fee for quality content, but with the rapid rise in choice, platforms need to give their subscribers something more to stay interested; that’s personalisation and custom channels,” said Richardson.

To access the full market research report or to view the personalised channel capability, click here.