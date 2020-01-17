DPP identifies media and entertainment trends at CES

The DPP, the media industry’s business network, has published its annual report on the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas – and identified important trends for the media and entertainment industry. This year’s report was enabled by new DPP member company Dell Technologies.

“CES 2020 had less hype, and more substance,” reports DPP Managing Director and author of the report, Mark Harrison. “We saw some of the leading players focused on providing high quality hardware and software designed to simplify the consumer experience. When simplicity gets applied to how consumers find content, the implications for media are game-changing.”

Display interfaces, combined with voice search, addressed the consumer challenge of how to find content in a crowded media universe. That drive for simplicity inevitably means putting the individual video brand ahead of the platform on which it appears. Content is being commoditised at the asset level.

The evolution in content interfaces was just one of a number of important developments for the media industry identified by the DPP. Others include:

Established players are starting to stand out from the crowd, and to partner with each other, as they get focused on providing better, high quality consumer experiences

There was significant progress in out of home technologies, especially around displays

Once again the smartphone was the unheralded star of the show – driving almost every tech application, and continuing to evolve in its own right, with folding and dual screens

“CES should never be taken at face value,” adds Harrison. “It’s significance always lies in the evolution of long term trends, in the business opportunity around particular markets, and in how different developments connect. The DPP has data on CES trends going back to 2010, and it enables us to share a deeper perspective with our member companies.”