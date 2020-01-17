Gogo signs with Hispasat for IFC

In-flight connectivity specialists Gogo has signed an agreement with Madid-based satellite operator Hispasat on its upcoming Amazonas Nexus craft.

Gogo has leased multi-gigahertz of Ku-band capacity onboard Hispasat’s new craft, which is not likely to launch until later in 2022. The capacity will provide service to Gogo’s customers in the Americas and the Atlantic region. The duration of the capacity contract was not disclosed.

Amazonas Nexus is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) with an innovative architecture that will replace the Amazonas 2 in the 61º West position. The new satellite will have a payload specifically dedicated to aero connectivity and will offer additional capacities oriented to vertical segments like mobile connectivity, corporate communications and cellular network deployment. It will feature an advanced Digital Transparent Processor (DTP), a technological breakthrough that will substantially increase satellite flexibility when dealing with changes in demand.

“Amazonas Nexus will significantly enhance our Ku network over the Americas and the Atlantic region, providing Gogo with scaled capacity at the right economics,” said Oakleigh Thorne, President and CEO of Gogo. “Through our partnership with Hispasat, Gogo 2Ku will continue to meet the growing demand for high-speed inflight connectivity.”

Gogo has similar capacity deals in place with many other satellite operators.