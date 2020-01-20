Harrison new BritBox UK MD

Following its successful launch, BritBox, the SVoD service created by the BBC and ITV, has appointed Will Harrison to the new role of Managing Director of BritBox in the UK. Reporting to Reemah Sakaan and the BritBox Board, Harrison will be responsible for the overall management of the BritBox venture including full P&L responsibility, staff management, strategy, and stakeholder relationships. Harrison is expected to join BritBox later in January.

Harrison was most recently Managing Director of Ingenious Media and prior to that worked for Warner Bros. as Chief Commercial Officer for the Harry Potter Global Franchise Group – driving the commercial development of the Wizarding World, including direct to consumer opportunities. Harrison has over twenty years’ experience growing media businesses across international markets for world- class brands including being HBO Europe’s Chief Operating Officer – where he rolled out the HBO Go streaming service – as well as Disney, Warner Bros, A+E Television Networks and Turner Broadcasting.

“I’m delighted that Will is joining the BritBox UK team,” remarked Sakaan. “He brings with him great experience and a track record of success in direct to consumer and streaming. I look forward to working with him to take BritBox to its next stage of growth in the UK.”

“I am thrilled to join the BritBox team,” added Harrison. “They have done a fantastic job in an incredibly short period of time. I’m excited at the growth ahead of us and look forward to helping BritBox move from a start up to a well-established part of the British media landscape.”

In an expansion of her current role, Sakaan will take on responsibility as Chief Brand and Creative Development Officer for BritBox Global, supporting the international development of BritBox on behalf of the BBC and ITV.