Mediaset adds 13th thematic TV channel

Italian broadcaster Mediaset is adding the Cine34 channel to its free-to-air DTT offer, taking the number of thematic TV channels to 13.

Cine34 is dedicated to Italian movies and is distributed via two satellite TV platforms (Tivùsat and Sky Italia).

The channel will be able to count on an archive of 2,672 titles, of which 446 have never been broadcast before on free-to-air TV, to which will be added new acquisitions.

The programme schedule ranges from classic to cult movies, covering all genres.

To mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Federico Fellini on January 20th, Cine34 wll broadcast a marathon of eight restored masterpieces of the famed Italian director.

Mediaset’s thematic TV channel offer also includes Boing, Iris, Mediaset Italia, La5, Mediaset Extra, Mediaset Italia 2, Cartoonito, TGCom24, TopCrime, 20, Focus, and Boing Plus.