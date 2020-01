OneWeb confirms Q4 service introduction

OneWeb’s mega-constellation will be switched on before the end of this year, at least for some customers.

On February 7th OneWeb will launch 34 satellites into orbit, and during the course of this year will make many other similar launches in order to supply broadband services to commercial and consumer user.

OneWeb confirmed last week that it had signed Arctic and Alaskan distributor partnerships with Pacific Dataport Inc.