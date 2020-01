Spain: MásMóvil passes 1.5m broadband subs

For the second year in a row, MásMóvil is the Spanish telco with the highest rate of growth, capturing 500,000 new customers in 2019, according to the company.

The operator now claims to gain 100,000 new broadband customers per quarter, with optic fibre representing 95 per cent of new gains.

The company also has 100,000 pay TV subscribers to its Agile TV service.