Disney+ UK launch brought forward, pricing set

Disney has brought forward the launch date of its Disney+ SVoD service in the UK and the rest of Western Europe by a week. The D2C service will now roll out on March 24th with pricing confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

A basic Netflix subscription in the UK also costs £5.99.

The streaming service will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

Disney+ offers offers a library of content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

The service attracted 10 millions sign-ups in just 2 days when it launched in the US, Canada and The Netherands in November 2019.

“Let battle commence,” declared Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight, who suggested the service would tick all the boxes for most European households, with a broad range of content available across numerous devices at an extremely attractive price. “However, distribution will be important and it must secure deals with partners including telcos,” he advised.