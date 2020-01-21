Roku arrives in Brazil

Roku has launched in Brazil, bringing its streaming TV platform to consumers throughout the country.

“I’m delighted to bring Roku to Brazil, one of the largest streaming markets in the world,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO of Roku. “With the arrival of Roku, consumers in Brazil will now be able to enjoy their favourite TV programmes and movies on the easy to use Roku platform. We want to bring streaming to everyone in Brazil.”

In Brazil, Roku is partnering with AOC to bring the AOC Roku TV to consumers in the country. Roku says the new AOC Roku TV will offer consumers “a smart TV experience that is easy to use, with great streaming entertainment at an affordable value”.

The new AOC Roku TV lineup includes:

32-inch: HD with integrated wired and wireless connectivity

43-inch: FHD with integrated wired and wireless connectivity

“TPV Group has an excellent relationship with Roku in the United States, and we are glad to bring this partnership to Brazil. It makes perfect sense for AOC to work with the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. and to launch the Roku platform in Brazil. Consumers will enjoy many great Roku TV features on the 32” and 43” televisions for the best streaming experience,” said Andre Romanon, Head of Marketing and Product at TPV Brazil.

Roku will offer a streaming line-up with thousands of movies & TV episodes across 5,000 streaming channels available in the Roku Channel Store. Consumers in Brazil can access the streaming channels directly from the home screen on their Roku TV.

In Brazil, Globoplay will be among the first local Brazilian streaming services available on the Roku platform. Through Globoplay on the Roku platform, consumers will be able to enjoy live TV, TV shows and top movies, on demand. In order to allow users to enjoy direct access to Globoplay’s content, the Globoplay shortcut button will be added to the Roku TV remote control in Brazil in the coming months.

“Roku is an important partner for Globoplay’s expansion plans. This will improve the experience for those who consume streaming content on TV, and it will bring more competition and quality to the market,” said Erick Brêtas, General Director of Globoplay.