PGA Tour highlights on Facebook Watch

The PGA Tour has announced an expansive agreement with Facebook to distribute daily highlight packages globally on Facebook Watch in 2020 starting at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

The PGA Tour will publish daily round recaps and player-specific highlights from more than 30 events, including The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs.

These expanded highlights will feature content from the Tour’s core telecasts, along with content from PGA Tour Live, the Tour’s OTT service featuring more than 1,200 hours of exclusive Featured Groups coverage in 2020.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Facebook by delivering additional content for our fans,” said Chris Wandell, Vice President Media Business Development at the PGA Tour. “This is in response to our fans’ appetite for additional coverage packaged in a way that is convenient for them to consume.”



“We’re thrilled to add PGA Tour recaps to our growing portfolio of sports highlights on Facebook Watch,” added Sidhant Rao, Facebook Sports League Partnerships.” Through this content, as well as products such as Facebook Groups and Watch Party, the Tour will be able to engage its fans in exciting new ways this year.”