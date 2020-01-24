France : 7.8m watch catch-up TV daily

Around 7.8 million French viewers now watch catch-up TV on a daily basis, an increase of 13 per cent over the last two years. Catch-up TV is watched for an average one hour and eleven minutes per day according to a study from Médiamétrie.

It’s not just repeated content catch-up services. In November 2019, two million people watched an episode online before it came live to the TV screen.

Live and on-demand viewing across all-screens in France has saw a 6 minute (3 per cent) decline in 2019 to 3 hours and forty minutes, per day and per individual.

The TV set remains the dominant screen for the majority (71 per cent) of the country’s TV viewing population.

SVoD services are used on a daily basis by 4.5 million viewers. Some 73 per cent of SVoD content is viewed via a TV screen, with a prime time peak of 10pm (2.2 million users).