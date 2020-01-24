Movistar raises Fusión TV prices

From David Del Valle in Madrid
January 24, 2020
Spain’s largest telco Movistar is to raise its fee by between €3 and €6 per month for its Fusión convergent packages.

The price hike comes at a time when its rivals Vodafone and Orange are bringing down fees with 50 per cent discounts and low cost offers to tempt new subscribers.

Movistar’s premium packages Fusión Total and Total Plus will cost €4 more, plus €1 or €2 for Netflix. In exchange, Movistar will provide subscribers with uo to 15 more Gigabytes.


