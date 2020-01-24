Research: Netflix users twice as likely to have Amazon Echo
Analysts at Viant, the advertising tech company, has published research around the differences between Netflix and Hulu users in the US users over the past month. The sample size included 27 million Netflix users and 14 million Hulu users.
The data revealed:
- Who is more likely to have an Amazon Echo, and how used Amazon Prime Instant Video in the last month
- Netflix users are nearly twice as likely to have an Amazon Echo
- Preferred restaurants among the two user demographics
- Overall Hulu users had higher purchasing indexes across the board for popular pizza chains compared to Netflix users. Hulu users are:
- 37 per cent more likely to purchase Dominos
- 13 per cent more likely to purchase Papa Johns
- 90 per cent more likely (or nearly twice as likely) to purchase Little Caesars
- 85 per cent more likely to purchase Pizza Hut
- Netflix users are 67 per cent more likely to eat at Chipotle
- Netflix users are 37 per cent more likely to eat at Jimmy Johns
- Netflix users are 88 per cent more likely to eat at Panera Bread
- Hulu users prefer Popeyes by 65 per cent
- Both groups like Chick Fil A, Netflix slightly ahead by about 2 per cent
- What Network shows are most popular among the two user demographics, and which group is more inclined to watch network TV
- Hulu users are 78 per cent more likely to watch Empire
- Netflix users are 90 per cent more likely to watch The Voice
- Netflix users are over twice as likely to watch This Is Us
- Netflix users are nearly twice as likely to watch network TV.
- Airline Preferences
- Hulu users are 60 per cent more likely to fly Southwest over the past 12 months
- Netflix users are 84 per cent more likely (or nearly twice as likely) to fly United Airlines over the past 12 months
