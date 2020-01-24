Technicolor gateways for Mexico’s Megacable

Technicolor announced that Megacable, the Mexican cable operator and provider of internet and phone offerings, is delivering the latest cable access technology to meet growing demand for bandwidth-intensive offerings. Megacable is deploying the country’s first DOCSIS 3.1 services with gateway devices from Technicolor Connected Home.

“Megacable is once again demonstrating its market leadership in Mexico by meeting the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth as consumers bring more connected devices into their homes and sign up for new network-intensive services,” said Mercedes Pastor, President of the Global Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Business Unit for Technicolor Connected Home. “Technicolor has worked closely with the Megacable team to deliver the level of performance consumers in Mexico expect and deserve.”

This is the latest development in Technicolor’s Connected Home’s ongoing commitment to leverage open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world, with the ultimate goal to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers. This is achieved by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Services delivered over DOCSIS 3.1 CPE enable gigabit-speed data transfers on existing cable television (CATV) infrastructure.

“Megacable customers will be able to download data up to 1 gigabit per second. This will allow us to support emerging applications and services, such as next-generation gaming, video and other cloud-based offerings,” said Miguel Sol, Chief Technology Officer for Megacable. “We are already in the process of bringing the DOCSIS 3.1 gateways from Technicolor Connected Home to market.”

The Technicolor Connected Home gateway brings gigabit and above access speeds into and out of Mexican households while providing enhanced in-home wireless network performance. This will help consumers experience better services as multiple devices in the home compete for wireless LAN resources and access to cloud services. The latest security measures and protocols are also included in the Technicolor DOCSIS 3.1 gateway.

“There has never been more traffic containing sensitive personal information flowing to and from households in Mexico. With the Technicolor Connected Home gateway, Megacable will be able to assure subscribers that their data is always being protected. This will provide peace of mind as consumers use the services they desire,” added Gerardo Seifert, Chief Marketing Officer for Megacable.

The ability to support multiple services in an effective and secure manner is made possible because the Technicolor Connected Home CPE supports RDK-B, a popular and widely deployed open-source standard for gateway software. This allows devices and applications from multiple providers to interoperate in an integrated manner.

“As a result, Megacable will be able to deliver new revenue-generating services to consumers, while providing value-added support with containers and life-cycle management. This will address the complexity of today’s growing array of offerings in a secure and cost-effective manner,” concludes Pastor.